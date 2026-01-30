HVI arrested in Iloilo City drug bust, P1.08 million shabu seized

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested after police seized more or less 160 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P1,088,000 during a buy-bust operation around 1:22 a.m. on January 28, 2026, in Barangay Ticud, Lapaz, Iloilo City.

The suspect, identified as alias Erp, 49, single, and a resident of La Paz District, Iloilo City, was classified as a HVI, police said.

He encouraged the public to continue supporting police efforts against illegal drugs.

In a statement, Ligan urged the public to actively support the Philippine National Police (PNP) by reporting illegal activities. He emphasized that a strong partnership and shared responsibility are essential for maintaining safety, peace, and a drug-free community.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, the Police Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit 6, and the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) in Western Visayas, following intensive intelligence monitoring, thorough case build-up, and verified information provided by concerned community members.

Police said the coordinated efforts allowed authorities to validate the suspect’s alleged involvement in illegal drug activities and plan the buy-bust operation that resulted in his arrest.

Recovered from the suspect’s possession and control were 12 heat-sealed sachets and one knot-tied plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, buy-bust money and proceeds, one Android cellular phone, one black coin purse, and other non-drug items.

The arrested suspect is currently under police custody for proper disposition and for the filing of appropriate charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police said the offenses carry penalties ranging from life imprisonment to death, and a fine from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful operation that led to the seizure of a large volume of illegal drugs.

“These successful operations reflect the unwavering commitment of the men and women of PRO 6 to protect our communities from the dangers of illegal drugs. We commend our personnel for their vigilance and dedication, and we also recognize the vital role of the community, whose cooperation and timely information greatly contributed to these accomplishments,” Ligan said.

Authorities reiterated their call for continued community cooperation, stressing that information from residents remains vital in sustaining anti-illegal drug operations across Iloilo City and the rest of Western Visayas.

The PRO 6 said it will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations in coordination with its specialized units to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)