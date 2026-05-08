HVI arrested in Iloilo City; P1.3M shabu, firearm seized

OPERATIVES of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 6 arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized more than P1.3 million worth of suspected shabu and a firearm during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Pali Benedicto, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, at 9:52 a.m. on May 7, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan commended the operating units for the successful operation and reaffirmed the intensified campaign against illegal drugs and loose firearms.

“This successful operation reflects the strong commitment of our police personnel in protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs and criminality. The confiscation of these illegal substances and firearm prevented possible threats to public safety and saved many lives from being destroyed by illegal drugs. We will continue to strengthen our operations to ensure safer communities for everyone,” Ligan said.

Arrested was alias Romar, 49, jobless and a resident of Mandurriao, Iloilo City. Authorities identified him as an alleged drug personality operating in various parts of the city, particularly in Mandurriao District.

The search warrant was issued on May 5, 2026, by Branch 39 of the Regional Trial Court in Iloilo City after nearly two months of monitoring and surveillance by law enforcement operatives.

Recovered during the operation were 30 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing around 200 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P1.36 million, one caliber .38 pistol loaded with four live rounds of ammunition, four improvised tooters, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the RPDEU 6 in coordination with the Iloilo City Police Office – Police Station 5, the Regional Intelligence Division 6, the City Intelligence Unit of ICPO, and the ICPO Special Weapons and Tactics Team.

Authorities said the suspect is now under police custody and will face charges for violating Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly Section 11 or possession of dangerous drugs and Section 12 or possession of drug paraphernalia.

He will also face charges for violating Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Police said the operation forms part of the continuing anti-illegal drug campaign of PRO 6 aimed at dismantling illegal drug activities and preventing the proliferation of loose firearms in the region.

Investigators are also conducting follow-up operations to determine possible links of the arrested suspect to other personalities involved in illegal drug activities in Iloilo City and nearby areas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)