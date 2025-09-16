HVI arrested in Oton with P408,000 worth of shabu

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested during a buy-bust conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of the Oton Municipal Police Station in Barangay Trapiche, Oton, Iloilo, around 9:25 a.m. of September 15, 2025.

Police identified the suspect as alias Anthony, 39, a resident of Zone 1, Barangay Rizal Pala-Pala, City Proper District, Iloilo City.

Authorities seized around 60 grams of shabu valued at P408,000 during the operation.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the Oton Municipal Police Station for its efforts.

"There is no place for illegal drugs in our province. So, to all those involved in illegal drugs, stop it while you still have time," he said.

Razalan said their commitment to pursuing the individual until arrest and imprisonment was achieved.

The Oton police, led by Police Lieutenant Ahlie Estember, launched the operation following a tip from a concerned citizen about the suspect’s involvement in illegal drug activities in the area.

The suspect is now in police custody and faces charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Under Razalan’s leadership, the Ippo has reinforced its commitment to curbing the illegal drug trade across the province. (Leo Solinap)