HVI arrested, over P612,000 shabu seized in San Joaquin

OPERATIVES of the Station Drug Enforcement Team of San Joaquin Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized around 90 grams of shabu worth P612,000 during a buy-bust in Purok 4, Barangay Poblacion, San Joaquin, Iloilo around 10 p.m. on March 27, 2026.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), lauded the operating team and the community for their cooperation.

“Akon gid ginapanginbulahan ang San Joaquin MPS sa ila madinalag-on nga pagkadakop sang isa ka identified high-value drug personality. Ginapasalamatan man naton ang pagsalig sang aton mga pumuluyo sa aton kapulisan pinaagi sa pagpadangat sang impormasyon nga nangin successful ang ginhiwat nga operasyon sang aton operatiba. Padayon ang aton mabaskog nga kampanya kontra ilegal nga droga sa bug-os nga probinsya agud protekatahan ang aton pumuluyo,” he said.

(I congratulate the San Joaquin MPS on their successful arrest of an identified high-value drug personality. We also thank our residents for their trust in our police by providing information that the operation conducted by our operatives was successful. We continue our strong campaign against illegal drugs throughout the province to protect our people.)

The arrested suspect was identified as alias Erling, 45, a resident of Purok 4, Barangay Poblacion, San Joaquin, Iloilo. He was listed as a HVI involved in illegal drug activities in the municipality.

Police said the operation stemmed from information provided by concerned citizens regarding the suspect’s alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

A four-week surveillance operation conducted by the operatives confirmed that the suspect was sourcing illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributing them in San Joaquin.

The suspect is now under the custody of San Joaquin MPS and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Ippo said the successful operation highlights its continuing intensified campaign against illegal drugs, with the support of the community, to ensure the safety and security of residents across the province. (Leo Solinap)