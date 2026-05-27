HVI arrested; P1.6M shabu seized in Iloilo buy-bust

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) who identified himself as a job order employee of the Iloilo City Government was arrested while about P1.6 million worth of shabu was seized in a buy-bust in Barangay Zamora-Melliza, City Proper District, Iloilo City on May 26, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units following the operation led by the Iloilo City Police Office-City Drug Enforcement Unit (Icpo-CDEU) with support from the Maritime Police Station (Marpsta), Iloilo City Police Office Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) Team, and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1.

“No one involved in illegal drugs is beyond the reach of the law. Let this serve as a stern warning to those who continue to engage in the illegal drug trade: PRO 6 will find you, arrest you, and bring you before the court,” Tuaño said.

The suspect was identified only as alias Dadang, 47, a resident of Barangay Zamora-Melliza. Authorities said he was classified as an HVI and allegedly involved in illegal drug activities in Iloilo City.

Operatives confiscated around 240 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P1,632,000, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.

Police said the operation stemmed from information provided by concerned citizens and was the result of month-long intelligence monitoring conducted against the suspect.

The arrested suspect is now under the custody of authorities and will face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Under the leadership of Tuaño, the PRO 6 continues to intensify its anti-illegal drug operations and anti-criminality campaign across the region as part of its operational thrust anchored on responsive, trusted, and transformative policing.

Meanwhile, Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas lauded the Icpo-CDEU for the successful operation conducted in Barangay Zamora-Melliza.

“I would like to commend the City Drug Enforcement Unit for the successful drug buy bust operation conducted in Zamora-Melliza, City Proper which led to the arrest of a person who identified himself as a job hire of the Iloilo City Government,” Treñas said.

The mayor said the operation showed the seriousness of law enforcement agencies and the Iloilo City Government in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“Ini nga operasyon nagapakita nga seryoso ang aton kapulisan kag law enforcement agencies sa kampanya kontra iligal nga druga, kag full support man diri ang Iloilo City Government,” she said.

(This operation shows that our police and law enforcement agencies are serious about the campaign against illegal drugs, and the Iloilo City Government is in full support of it.)

Treñas said the City Government would validate with the concerned office whether the suspect still had an existing contract with the Iloilo City Government and determine the date of his last rendered duty.

She also cited Executive Order 2026-037, or the Drug-Free Workplace Policy of the Iloilo City Government, which covers all public officials, employees, job hires, and contract of service personnel.

“Recently, nagpaguwa man kita sang Executive Order No. 2026-037 ukon ang Drug-Free Workplace Policy sang Iloilo City Government nga naga-cover sa tanan nga public officials, employees, job hires kag COS personnel. Ini kabahin sang aton mas hugot nga kampanya para sa drug-free workplace kag mas mabaskog nga accountability kag disiplina sa serbisyo publiko,” Treñas said.

(Recently, we also issued Executive Order No. 2026-037 or the Drug-Free Workplace Policy of the Iloilo City Government which covers all public officials, employees, job hires and COS personnel. This is part of our stronger campaign for a drug-free workplace and stronger accountability and discipline in the public service.)

The mayor stressed that the City Government will not tolerate any involvement in illegal drugs regardless of position or employment status.

“Let me be clear nga indi gid magtolerar ang Iloilo City Government sang bisan ano nga involvement sa illegal drugs, regardless of position or employment status. Padayon kita nga maga-upod sa law enforcement agencies agud mapabilin nga safe, peaceful kag drug-free ang Iloilo City,” she added.

(Let me be clear that the Iloilo City Government will not tolerate any involvement in illegal drugs, regardless of position or employment status. We will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to keep Iloilo City safe, peaceful and drug-free.) (Leo Solinap)