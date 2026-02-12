HVI arrested, P2.3 million shabu seized in Antique buy-bust

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested after police seized about 340 grams of suspected shabu worth P2,312,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Funda-Dalipe, San Jose, Antique around 5:16 p.m. on February 11, 2026.

The suspect was identified by police as alias Mokie, 38, jobless and a resident of San Jose, Antique.

Seized during the operation were eight transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, the buy-bust money, one Toyota Vios sedan, and other non-drug evidence.

The operation was carried out by operatives of the San Jose Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Antique Provincial Office.

Authorities said the arrested suspect is under the custody of the San Jose MPS for proper disposition. He will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Antppo said the operation forms part of the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of the PRO 6 against HVI operating in the region.

Police said the confiscated suspected shabu will be submitted to the crime laboratory for examination, while documentation and case build-up are being completed for the filing of charges before the appropriate prosecutor’s office.

The Toyota Vios sedan recovered during the operation will also undergo proper documentation as part of the evidence in the case.

Authorities reiterated their call for public cooperation in reporting illegal drug activities in their respective communities to further strengthen the government’s campaign against prohibited drugs.

The suspect remains detained pending the filing of charges in court.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas, commended the operating units for the successful operation.

“This successful seizure is another strong step in our intensified campaign against illegal drugs. Every confiscation prevents harm to families and protects our communities from the dangers of substance abuse. We urge the public to continue supporting our efforts through vigilance and cooperation,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)