HVI arrested, P2.5M shabu seized in Iloilo buy-bust

OPERATIVES of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized around 370 grams of shabu worth P2,516,000 around 9:20 p.m. on March 27, 2026, in Barangay Pescadores, Guimbal, Iloilo, following more than two months of surveillance and case buildup.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units, saying: “Hindi tayo titigil sa laban kontra ilegal na droga. Ipinapakita ng operasyong ito na alerto at handa ang ating kapulisan sa pagsugpo ng kriminalidad. Sama-sama nating panatilihin ang ligtas at mapayapang komunidad.”

(We will not stop fighting against illegal drugs. This operation shows that our police force is alert and ready to fight criminality. Together, let us maintain a safe and peaceful community.)

Authorities identified the arrested suspect as alias Kent, 39, a resident of Barangay Pescadores, Guimbal, Iloilo.

Police said the suspect is listed as a HVI and has a previous arrest record for the same offense.

The operation was carried out by the RPDEU 6, with support from the Regional Intelligence Division in Western Visayas (RID 6), Philippine Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas (PDEG SOU 6), and the Guimbal Municipal Police Station (MPS).

Seized during the operation were four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and five knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing shabu, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

Police said the successful operation stemmed from intensified intelligence monitoring and cooperation from concerned members of the community, which led to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

The arrested individual is currently under police custody and will face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The law imposes penalties ranging from life imprisonment to death and fines from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to sustain anti-illegal drug operations across Western Visayas, emphasizing continued coordination among police units and the public to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs in communities.

The PRO 6 underscored that the arrest highlights the ongoing campaign against illegal drugs and the readiness of law enforcement units to respond to criminal activities through intelligence-driven operations.

The confiscated evidence will be submitted to the appropriate forensic laboratory for examination, while documentation and case filing are being prepared against the suspect.

Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities in their communities as part of the collective effort to maintain peace and order in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)