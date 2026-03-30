HVI arrested, P442,000 worth of shabu seized in Balasan, Iloilo

OPERATIVES of the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of the Balasan Municipal Police Station (MPS) under the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized about 65 grams of shabu worth P442,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion Sur, Balasan, Iloilo, at about 1 p.m. on March 28, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Toto, 47, male, with a live-in partner, a barbershop owner, and a resident of Barangay Gimamanay, Balasan, Iloilo. He was arrested by operatives led by Police Lieutenant Patrick John DC Alabado, officer-in-charge of Balasan MPS, following a drug-bust operation conducted after weeks of monitoring.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Ippo, commended the operating team and the community for their support, saying, “Panginbulahan gid Balasan MPS sa inyo madinalag-on nga pagkadakop sang isa na naman ka identified high-value drug personality. Ginapasalamatan man naton ang pagsalig sang aton mga pumuluyo sa aton kapulisan pinaagi sa pagpadangat sang masaligan nga impormasyon nga nangin dalan sa madinalag-on nga operasyon sang aton mga operatiba. Padayon ang aton mabaskog nga kampanya kontra iligal nga droga sa bug-os nga probinsya.”

(Congratulations Balasan MPS on your successful arrest of another identified high-value drug personality. We also appreciate the trust of our people in our police by providing reliable information that has led to the successful operation of our operatives. Our strong campaign against illegal drugs continues throughout the province.)

The operation stemmed from information provided by concerned citizens regarding the suspect’s alleged involvement in illegal drug activities. Authorities conducted a three-week surveillance that confirmed the suspect’s participation in the illegal drug trade, including sourcing shabu from Estancia and distributing it in Balasan, Iloilo.

During the operation, law enforcers confiscated more or less 65 grams of shabu with a Standard Drug Price (SPD) of P442,000. The seized items were documented and will be submitted for laboratory examination as part of the case build-up against the suspect.

Toto is currently under the custody of Balasan MPS and is set to face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Ippo said the successful operation highlights its continuing efforts to intensify anti-illegal drug campaigns across the province under the leadership of Razalan, aimed at ensuring the safety and security of communities in Iloilo.

Authorities reiterated that community cooperation remains crucial in sustaining the momentum of anti-drug operations, noting that timely and reliable information from residents plays a vital role in the apprehension of individuals involved in illegal drug activities.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the suspect’s network and possible links to other drug personalities operating in nearby areas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)