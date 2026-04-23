HVI arrested, P680,00 shabu seized in Iloilo City operation

OPERATIVES of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10 arrested a 36-year-old during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Bolilao, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, resulting in the seizure of suspected shabu worth P680,000 at 5:10 p.m. on April 21, 2026.

The operation stemmed from a search warrant issued on April 16, 2026, by Branch 25 of the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Iloilo City, for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The male suspect, a high-value individual (HVI) identified as alias Errol, a construction worker, single, and a resident of Barangay Bolilao, is listed under the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac) and categorized as an HVI.

Authorities recovered 23 heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 100 grams, with a Standard Drug Price of P680,000. Several non-drug items were also seized during the operation.

The suspect is currently under the custody of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating unit and reiterated the agency’s intensified anti-illegal drug campaign.

“We remain relentless in our fight against illegal drugs. This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our personnel and strong coordination at the ground level. We call on the public to continue supporting our efforts by reporting any suspicious activities in their communities. Together, we can ensure safer and drug-free neighborhoods,” Ligan said.

PRO 6 assured the public that intensified anti-drug operations will continue across the region as part of its mandate to uphold peace and order. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)