HVI arrested, P782,000 shabu seized in Janiuay buy-bust

OPERATIVES of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized around 115 grams of shabu worth P782,000 during a buy-bust in Zone 3, Barangay Agcarope, Janiuay, Iloilo, at 5:24 a.m. on March 4, 2026.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Mike, 46, jobless and a resident of Janiuay, Iloilo, was arrested by operatives of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Team 2 of the Ippo, in coordination with the Janiuay Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU).

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful anti-drug operation.

“I commend our operating units for the successful seizure of illegal drugs and the arrest of the drug personality involved. This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to intensify our campaign against illegal drugs and to protect our communities from its harmful effects. We assure the public that PRO6 will remain relentless in pursuing those who threaten the safety and future of our people here in Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

Authorities identified the arrested suspect as HVI allegedly involved in illegal drug activities in Janiuay town.

Recovered during the operation were four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu weighing approximately 115 grams with an estimated street value of P782,000, along with other non-drug evidence.

The operation was carried out by members of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Team (PDET) 2 under the Ippo, together with personnel of the Janiuay MPS and the PIU.

Police said the suspect was arrested after he allegedly sold illegal drugs to an undercover operative during the buy-bust operation.

The confiscated shabu will be submitted to the crime laboratory for qualitative and quantitative examination.

The arrested suspect is currently under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police authorities said the operation forms part of the continuing efforts of the Philippine National Police to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs and dismantle drug networks in communities in Western Visayas.

Officials also reiterated their commitment to pursue individuals involved in illegal drug activities and ensure the safety and security of the public. (Leo Solinap)