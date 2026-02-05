HVI arrested, P816,000 'shabu' seized in Iloilo City buy-bust

POLICE arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized about 120 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P816,000 during a buy-bust, in Zone 3, Barangay San Juan, Molo District, Iloilo City, at around 8:30 p.m. on February 4, 2026.

The suspect was identified as alias Juniel, 32, a construction worker, and an HVI, who was temporarily residing in Molo District, Iloilo City.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the arrest was part of the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the region.

“The successful seizure reflects the unwavering commitment of the Philippine National Police to protect our communities from the harmful effects of illegal substances. We also encourage the public to continue working hand in hand with the PNP by reporting suspicious activities and supporting our anti-illegal drugs initiatives, as community cooperation remains vital in maintaining peace, safety, and a drug-free society,” Ligan said.

Seized from the suspect were 16 heat-sealed and two knot-tied transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

The operation was carried out by operatives of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) City Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with the Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET), and the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) in Western Visayas.

Authorities said the arrested suspect is currently under police custody and will face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)