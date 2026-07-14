HVI falls in Antique buy-bust; P455,000 worth of shabu seized

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested while around 65 grams of shabu worth P455,000 were seized during a buy-bust conducted by the San Jose Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Barangay San Pedro, San Jose, Antique, at 8:08 a.m. on July 13, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful anti-illegal drug operation.

“This operation shows the value of sustained intelligence work and strong coordination among our operating units. We will continue to identify drug personalities, disrupt their activities, and pursue the networks behind the illegal drug trade. We also urge our communities to continue providing timely information that can help us keep illegal drugs out of our neighborhoods,” Tuaño said.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Tryan, 47, a known drug peddler, is a resident of Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, who was temporarily residing in San Jose, Antique.

Seized during the operation were 10 sachets containing shabu weighing about 65 grams with an estimated standard drug price of P455,000, marked buy-bust money, one Honda Click 150 motorcycle, and other drug and non-drug evidence.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of the San Jose MPS and the Antique Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit following intelligence and surveillance activities.

The suspect is under the custody of the San Jose MPS and will face charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PRO 6 said it will continue to intensify intelligence-driven anti-illegal drug operations through close coordination among law enforcement units and with the support of the community as part of its campaign to keep Western Visayas safe from illegal drugs. (Leo Solinap)