HVI falls in Iloilo City drug bust; P952,000 'shabu' seized

OPERATIVES of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized approximately 140 grams of suspected shabu valued at P952,000 during a buy-bust at about 5:35 p.m. on June 3, 2026, in Barangay Lanit, Jaro District, Iloilo City.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, city director of the Icpo, said the police remain steadfast in their campaign against illegal drugs.

“We will not allow illegal drugs to destroy our communities and the future of our people. The Icpo remains relentless in tracking down drug personalities and bringing them before the law. Our intensified anti-drug operations will continue as we strengthen our fight for a safer and drug-free Iloilo City,” Parilla said.

Arrested was alias Banjie, 50, a married sari-sari store vendor and resident of Barangay Lanit.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) led by Police Captain Roque Gimeno III, officer-in-charge, with assistance from the Maritime Police Station (Marpsta), Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) Team, and the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 3.

Authorities recovered five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and two knot-tied transparent plastic packs containing suspected shabu, including the buy-bust item. Police also recovered the marked money used in the operation and several non-drug items.

The confiscated illegal drugs weighed about 140 grams and had an estimated standard drug price of P952,000.

Following the operation, the suspect was taken into custody at ICPS 3 while investigators prepared charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrest forms part of the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of the Icpo, which continues to target high-value individuals (HVIs) involved in the illegal drug trade.

Police urged residents to remain vigilant and support law enforcement efforts by reporting suspected illegal drug activities in their communities.

The Icpo said sustained public cooperation remains vital in identifying drug personalities and preventing the proliferation of illegal drugs in the city.

Authorities assured the public that anti-drug operations will continue as part of efforts to maintain peace and order and protect communities from the harmful effects of illegal substances. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)