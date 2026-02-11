HVI falls; P850,000 worth of shabu seized in Pavia buy-bust

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested and about 125 grams of shabu worth P850,000 was seized in a buy-bust operation conducted in Barangay Ungka 1, Pavia, Iloilo, following a weeklong verification by operatives of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) around 4:25 p.m. on February 10, 2026.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Ippo, commended the operating team for the arrest of the newly identified HVI.

The suspect, identified only as alias Sent or Paul, 37, single and unemployed, is a resident of Barangay Umilig, Buenavista, Guimaras, and temporarily residing at Deca Homes Subdivision, Barangay Balabag, Santa Barbara, Iloilo. He was tagged as a HVI.

Operatives recovered six plastic sachets of suspected shabu, buy-bust money and other non-drug items during the operation. Authorities placed the estimated standard drug price of the seized items at P850,000.

The buy-bust was carried out by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Team 1 of the Ippo led by Police Major Dadje Delima, with support from the Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) in Western Visayas and the Provincial Intelligence Unit.

According to the Ippo, the operation stemmed from information provided by a concerned citizen. The PDEU conducted surveillance and verification for about a week, confirming the suspect’s alleged involvement in illegal drug activities. Police said he was allegedly sourcing illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributing them in Pavia and nearby areas.

The arrested suspect is under the custody of the Pavia MPS and will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the arrest highlighted the continuing campaign against illegal drugs in the region.

“These efforts significantly weaken the presence of illegal substances in our communities. The fight against illegal drugs is not solely a law enforcement responsibility but a shared mission to protect our youth and safeguard the future of Western Visayas,” Ligan said. “I encourage the public to remain vigilant and actively support our anti-drug initiatives by providing timely and accurate information to the authorities. Through unity and cooperation, a safer and drug-free Region 6 is within reach,” he added.

“Pagpanginbulahan sa aton PDEU sa madinalag-on nga operasyon kontra-ilegal nga droga kag ang pag-aresto sa sining isa naman ka high-value drug personality. Pamatuod lamang ini nga ang inyo mga Ilonggo Cops ang wala untat sa pagbantay sa mga indibidwal nga nagaduso sang ilegal nga droga. Ululupod kita sa sining programa agud amligan ang aton probinsya,” Razalan said.

(Congratulations to our PDEU on the successful anti-illegal drugs operation and the arrest of another high-value drug personality. This is proof that your Ilonggo Cops are constantly monitoring individuals who push illegal drugs. We are working together in this program to protect our province.) (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)