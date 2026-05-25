HVI nabbed in Antique; P1.8-M shabu, grenade seized

A REGIONAL “top priority” high-value individual (HVI) who has been on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Target List was arrested during a joint anti-drug operation in Barangay 8, San Jose, Antique, at 1:39 p.m. on May 24, 2026.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of more than P1.8 million worth of shabu, a firearm, ammunition, and a hand grenade.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the operating units for the successful implementation of three search warrants against alias Nonoy, 49, a resident of the area.

“Ang matagumpay na implementasyon ng tatlong search warrants at pagkakaaresto sa isang regional top priority high-value individual ay malinaw na patunay ng mas pinaigting nating kampanya laban sa ilegal na droga at iba pang seryosong kriminalidad sa rehiyon. Patuloy nating palalakasin ang ating intelligence-driven operations at pakikipag-ugnayan sa iba’t-ibang law enforcement agencies upang matiyak na mapanagot ang mga lumalabag sa batas at mapanatiling ligtas ang ating mga komunidad,” Tuaño said.

(The successful execution of three search warrants and the arrest of a regional top priority high-value individual is clear evidence of our intensified campaign against illegal drugs and other serious criminality in the region. We will continue to strengthen our intelligence-driven operations and coordination with various law enforcement agencies to ensure that lawbreakers are held accountable and our communities are kept safe.)

He added that the PRO 6 remains committed to conducting operations “with the highest degree of professionalism, transparency, and respect for human rights.”

The suspect was arrested during the implementation of three search warrants for alleged violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002; RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act; and RA 9516, or Illegal Possession of Explosives.

Authorities said Nonoy had previously faced charges involving illegal drugs and was convicted by the Regional Trial Court.

However, the decision was later reversed by the Court of Appeals. Following his release, authorities alleged that the suspect resumed illegal drug activities, prompting intensified intelligence monitoring and surveillance operations by law enforcement agencies.

Police said the successful operation was the result of more than a year of intelligence monitoring, surveillance, and case build-up operations supported by information from community members regarding the suspect’s alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

Confiscated during the operation were around 270 grams of shabu worth P1,836,000, assorted drug paraphernalia, one .38 caliber revolver loaded with five live ammunition, 13 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, one hand grenade, packaging materials, and personal belongings allegedly linked to illegal drug activities.

The joint operation was conducted by operatives of the San Jose Municipal Police Station, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Antique Police Provincial Office, 1st Antique Provincial Mobile Force Company, Antique Police Provincial Office-Provincial Intelligence Unit, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Antique Provincial Office.

Authorities said the arrested suspect is currently under police custody and will face charges for violations of RA 9165, RA 10591, and RA 9516. (Leo Solinap)