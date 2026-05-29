HVI nabbed in Iloilo drug bust; P401,200 worth of shabu seized

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested and about P401,200 worth of shabu was seized during a buy-bust in Barangay Poblacion Norte, Balasan, Iloilo on May 27, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the operating units and the community for their role in the successful anti-illegal drug operation.

“This operation is a clear result of strong police-community cooperation. The information provided by concerned citizens, combined with sustained intelligence work, led to the arrest of an HVI,” Tuaño said.

PRO 6 emphasized the importance of public cooperation in combating illegal drug activities, urging the community to report such incidents as operations against illicit drugs are intensified. Tuaño stressed this ongoing commitment to enhancing efforts in drug law enforcement.

The suspect, identified only as alias Luiz, 26, a resident of Barangay Poblacion Norte, was arrested by joint operatives of the Balasan Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC).

Authorities said the operation was carried out following information provided by concerned citizens and after a month-long intelligence monitoring and case build-up against the suspect.

Seized during the operation were around 59 grams of shabu, marked buy-bust money, and other non-drug evidence. The confiscated illegal drugs were estimated to have a standard drug price of P401,200.

Police said the arrest underscores the importance of community support in the campaign against illegal drugs, noting that information from residents contributed significantly to the success of the operation.

The suspect remains under police custody and is facing charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PRO 6 reiterated its commitment to sustaining anti-drug operations and strengthening partnerships with communities to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs across the region. (Leo Solinap)