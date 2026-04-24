HVI nabbed, P1.0M shabu seized in Iloilo City buy-bust

A 36-YEAR-OLD sari-sari store owner identified as alias Harry, listed as a high-value individual (HVI), was arrested by operatives of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) during a buy-bust in Barangay Bolilao, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

Seized from him were around 160 grams of shabu worth P1,088,000 during the operation conducted at 2:15 a.m. on April 22, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful anti-drug operation.

“This accomplishment speaks volumes about the unwavering commitment of our police force in the fight against illegal drugs. PRO 6 assures the public that we will intensify our operations and continue to target high-value individuals,” he said.

Ligan emphasized the importance of public vigilance and cooperation with authorities, encouraging individuals to report any suspicious activities occurring in their communities.

Seized from the suspect were 21 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and one knot-tied transparent plastic bag containing suspected illegal drugs. Authorities also recovered the buy-bust money and several non-drug items.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Icpo-City Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with the Maritime Police Station (Marpsta), the Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) team, and the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10-Station Drug Enforcement Team.

Police said the suspect had been under surveillance for about one month prior to his arrest.

Records showed that the suspect had previously been arrested in 2022 for a similar offense and had reportedly availed himself of plea bargaining for his temporary release.

The suspect is currently under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, particularly Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs), which carry the penalty of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

Authorities reiterated that sustained law enforcement efforts, intelligence-driven operations, and community cooperation remain key strategies in dismantling illegal drug networks and ensuring public safety in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)