HVI nabbed; P1.4-M shabu seized in Iloilo buy-bust

OPERATIVES of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized about 220 grams of suspected shabu valued at approximately P1.4 million during a buy-bust along Devera Street, Barangay Poblacion, Dingle, Iloilo.

Arrested was alias Makoy, 46, a resident of the barangay and an identified drug personality allegedly involved in illegal drug activities in Dingle and neighboring towns.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the PRO 6, commended the operating units for the successful anti-drug operation.

“This operation demonstrates PRO 6’s unwavering commitment to intensifying our campaign against illegal drugs and ensuring the safety of our communities. We commend the operating units for their dedication and professionalism,” Tuaño said.

The operation stemmed from extensive intelligence monitoring, case build-up, and information provided by concerned citizens, according to police.

The buy-bust was conducted by operatives of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Team 2 in coordination with the Dingle Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU).

Recovered from the suspect were five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and other evidence.

Police said the suspect is now under police custody and will face charges for violation of Section 5 or sale of illegal drugs and Section 11 or possession of illegal drugs under Republic Act (RA) 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PRO 6 said it will continue to intensify anti-illegal drug operations and proactive law enforcement initiatives in line with the Philippine National Police campaign for safer communities under the leadership of Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)