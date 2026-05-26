HVI nabbed, P2.6M shabu seized in Iloilo buy-bust

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested while around 385 grams of shabu worth around P2.6 million were seized during an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Malayuan, Ajuy, Iloilo, at 2:04 p.m. on May 25, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the operating units for the successful operation and emphasized the continuing campaign against illegal drugs in the region.

“The arrest of this high-value individual is the result of sustained intelligence operations, proper case build-up, and the active support of the community. This accomplishment reflects our firm commitment to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs and ensure that offenders are held accountable under the law. I commend the operating units for their vigilance, dedication, and commitment to duty,” Tuaño said.

The suspect, identified only as alias Pano, 46, a driver and resident of Ajuy, Iloilo, was arrested in a buy-bust conducted by operatives of the Ajuy Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Team 3 of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo).

Authorities said the operation stemmed from more than a month of intelligence monitoring and case build-up conducted against the suspect.

Police added that concerned citizens also provided information regarding the suspect’s alleged involvement in illegal drug activities in the area.

Recovered from the suspect were one heat-sealed plastic sachet and eight knot-tied plastic sachets containing shabu weighing approximately 385 grams with an estimated street value of P2,618,000.

Operatives also confiscated marked money used in the operation and other pieces of evidence that would be used in the filing of charges against the suspect.

Police said the seized illegal drugs would undergo laboratory examination, while the suspect remains under police custody pending the filing of appropriate criminal charges.

The suspect will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PRO 6 said the operation forms part of the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign being implemented across the region to dismantle drug networks and apprehend individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

Authorities also reiterated their call for the continued cooperation of the public by reporting illegal activities in their communities, stressing that information from residents greatly contributes to the success of police operations against illegal drugs and criminality.

Police officials said intelligence-driven operations and close coordination among police units remain vital in sustaining the campaign against illegal drugs in Western Visayas.

The Ippo assured the public that it will continue conducting operations against HVIs and other personalities involved in illegal drug activities in the province as part of efforts to maintain peace and order and ensure safer communities. (Leo Solinap)