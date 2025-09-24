HVI nabbed, P374,000 worth of shabu seized

THE Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 3 arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized more or less 55 grams of shabu worth P374,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Quintin Salas, Jaro District, Iloilo City, around 1:55 a.m. on September 24, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Gerry, 45, a drug surrenderer and resident of the same barangay, was arrested following a month-long intelligence monitoring.

Recovered from the suspect were more or less 55 grams of shabu contained in a large heat-sealed plastic sachet, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the successful operation and reiterated the police force’s commitment to the anti-illegal drugs campaign.

“This operation highlights our dedication to keeping Western Visayas safe from the threats of illegal drugs. PRO 6 remains firm and relentless in its campaign, and we call on every citizen to take part in this mission of building a drug-free community,” Ligan said.

The suspect is currently under the custody of ICPS 3 and will face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)