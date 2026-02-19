HVI nabbed, P442,000 worth of shabu seized in Lambunao buy-bust

A NEWLY identified high-value individual (HVI) was arrested and about 65 grams of shabu worth P442,000 were seized during a drug-bust conducted in Barangay Alugmawa, Lambunao, Iloilo, at 8:30 p.m. on February 18, 2026.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), confirmed the arrest of alias Noni, 37, married, a construction worker and resident of Barangay Alugmawa, Lambunao.

He commended the Station Drug Enforcement Team of Lambunao Municipal Police Station (MPS), led by Police Lieutenant Gabriel Gilmer Manguera, officer-in-charge, for the successful operation.

“Ginadayaw ko ang Lambunao MPS sa ila padayon nga pagpanikasog kag dedikasyon sa aton kampanya kontra illegal nga druga. Bangud sa ila pagpangabudlay, nadakop naton ining isa naman ka high-value drug personality sa aton probinsya. Nagapasalamat man ako sing daku sa aton mga kasimanwa nga mga Ilonggo sa ila mabakod nga suporta kag pagsalig sa aton mga Ilonggo Cops. Ang inyo paghatag sang impormasyon daku bulig agud maangkon naton ang hilway sa druga kag malinong nga probinsya sang Iloilo,” Razalan emphasized.

(I commend the Lambunao MPS for their continued efforts and dedication to our campaign against illegal drugs. Thanks to their hard work, we have arrested another high-value drug personality in our province. I am also very grateful to our fellow Ilonggos for their strong support and trust in our Ilonggo Cops. Your information is a big help to us to have a drug-free and peaceful province of Iloilo.)

The buy-bust was carried out by the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of Lambunao MPS under the supervision of Manguera. The suspect was tagged as a newly identified HVI.

Police seized more or less 65 grams of shabu with a Standard Drug Price of P442,000 during the operation.

Authorities said the operation stemmed from reliable information provided by concerned citizens regarding the suspect’s alleged involvement in illegal drug activities.

After more than a year of validation, operatives confirmed that the suspect was sourcing illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributing them in Lambunao.

The suspect is now under the custody of Lambunao MPS and is set to face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Ippo reiterated its commitment to sustain anti-illegal drug operations across the province to ensure public safety. (Leo Solinap)