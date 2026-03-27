HVI nabbed with P1.42 million shabu, woman arrested for bomb threat in Iloilo City

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested, while a 34-year-old woman was separately apprehended for allegedly spreading a bomb threat in two police operations in Barangay Bakhaw, Manduriao, and Barangay Sooc, Arevalo District, Iloilo City, March 26, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 6, commended the operating units and emphasized the police force’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs and false information.

“This successful operation highlights our intensified campaign against illegal drugs and loose firearms. The arrest of this High-Value Individual and the significant volume of illegal drugs seized reflect our unwavering commitment to safeguard our communities. We assure the public that PRO 6 will continue to strengthen intelligence-driven operations to bring offenders to justice and maintain peace and order in the region,” Ligan said.

Operatives of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested alias Pato, 26, a construction worker and resident of Zone 6, Barangay Bakhaw, Manduriao District, Iloilo City, at 10:45 a.m. through a search warrant issued March 23, 2026. The warrant cited violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013).

The operation involved joint elements of the Icpo City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), Icpo SWAT Team, and the Regional Police Special Battalion Bakhaw Team. Authorities seized approximately 210 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,428,000, contained in five heat-sealed plastic sachets and three knot-tied plastic packs. Also recovered were a caliber .38 revolver without a serial number and five live ammunition.

The suspect is under police custody and faces charges for violations of RA 9165 and RA 10591.

In a separate operation, personnel of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 6 arrested Cate, 34, at about 9:01 a.m. along C1 Road, Barangay Sooc, Arevalo District, Iloilo City. The arrest followed a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Branch 31, Iloilo City, March 23, 2026.

Ligan warned against spreading false information.

“We strongly warn the public against making or spreading false information, especially those that cause panic and fear such as bomb threats. These acts are punishable under the law, and we will not hesitate to take appropriate legal action against offenders. Let this serve as a reminder that responsible use of technology and social media is everyone’s duty,” Ligan said.

The suspect, a resident of Osmeña Street, Barangay Sto. Domingo, Arevalo District, Iloilo City, was charged with malicious dissemination of false information or the willful making of any threat concerning bombs, explosives, or similar devices, in relation to Section 6 of RA 10175 and the Revised Penal Code. Bail was set at P60,000.

Police said the suspect allegedly issued a bomb threat targeting Ramon Avanceña National High School on Nov. 18, 2025. The Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 6 filed the case Nov. 27, 2025.

She is detained at the ICPS 6 custodial facility pending legal proceedings.

The PRO 6 continues to urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities while promoting responsible use of digital platforms to ensure public safety. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)