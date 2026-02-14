HVI, SLI nabbed; P1.36 million shabu seized in Molo buy-bust

POLICE arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and a street-level individual (SVI) after seizing 200 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,360,000 in a buy-bust operation in Zone 5, Barangay Boulevard, Molo, Iloilo City, at 12 p.m. February 12, 2026.

Authorities identified the HVI as "Juls," 52, a jobless resident of Barangay Boulevard. The SVI, "Mon-mon," 37, is a carpenter residing in Barangay Kasing-kasing, Molo.

Brig. Gen. Josefino Ligan, Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO 6) director, commended the operating units.

“We remain relentless in our campaign against illegal drugs to protect our communities and ensure a safer Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

Operatives of Iloilo City Police Station (Icps) 4 under the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) conducted the operation with support from the ICPO Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

Police confiscated 14 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and non-drug items.

The suspects are in police custody. Charges for violation of Sections 5, 11, and 26 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared.

PRO 6 urged the public to remain vigilant and support law enforcement efforts against illegal drugs. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)