ICI to inspect Cebu flood control projects

THE Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) will inspect flood control projects in Cebu province, which suffered widespread and deadly flooding due to Typhoon Tino.

In an interview before a high-command meeting at Camp Crame, Quezon City Wednesday, November 12, 2025, ICI Special Adviser Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the inspection, which will focus on Central Cebu, including Cebu City and Mandaue City, will begin Sunday, November 16.

“Sa Central Cebu tayo, sa Cebu City and Mandaue. Basta ‘yung mga badly affected… Titignan natin kung bakit ganun y’ung nangyari despite sa napakalaki ng funding na dinala doon,” Azurin said.

(We will focus on Central Cebu, in Cebu City and Mandaue. As for the badly affected areas… we will look into why that happened despite the huge amount of funding that was allocated there.)

“‘Di ba, sabi nga ni Governor, P26 billion plus. So, yan ang pilapatingan ni ICI chairman,” he added.

(Isn’t that right, as the Governor said, P26 billion plus? So that is what the ICI chairman will be examining.)

Based on Department of Public Works and Highways records, 343 flood control infrastructures were constructed in the province from 2016 to 2022, and 168 projects from 2023 to 2025.

Of the 343 projects, two were terminated, while 55 of the 168 projects under the current administration are still ongoing.

Last week, the ICI conducted a similar inspection in Davao.

“We hope we can develop cases, definitely. Sa ngayon, we are now getting ‘yong mga bid documents through the help of the CIDG and the NBI kasi meron silang subpoena power. So we need to study ‘yong bid documents. Ibabangga namin ‘yan sa actual na implementation,” Azurin said.

(For now, we are obtaining the bid documents with the help of the CIDG and the NBI because they have subpoena power. We need to study these bid documents and compare them with the actual implementation.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)