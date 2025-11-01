Icpo arrests 2 drug suspects in Iloilo City

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested two drug suspects and seized shabu valued at P306,000 during separate buy-bust operations on October 31, 2025, a day before the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), together with the Iloilo City Police Station 2 – Station Drug Enforcement Team (ICPS 2-SDET) and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6), conducted a buy-bust operation around 5:15 p.m. in Barangay Baldoza, La Paz District.

The operation led to the arrest of a suspect identified as alias Boni, 36, single, and a resident of the same barangay.

Police recovered six sachets of shabu weighing about 40 grams with an estimated street value of P272,000, along with the marked money and several non-drug items. The suspect was tagged as a street-value individual.

Earlier that afternoon, police operatives from ICPS 3 arrested another street-level individual (SLI) in Barangay Sambag, Jaro District.

The suspect, identified as alias Jov, 33, and a resident of the said barangay, was found with five sachets of shabu weighing around five grams, estimated at P34,000, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the Icpo, praised the operatives for their consistent performance and dedication to maintaining public safety, even during the observance of Undas 2025.

“Icpo’s fight against illegal drugs knows no limits, no holidays, and no exemptions,” Legada said. “This serves as a stern warning—if you continue to engage in the illegal drug trade, you deserve to be behind bars. As entrusted by the public, we will not stop until our communities are safe from the menace of illegal drugs.”

The operations also support the directive of Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), to sustain the campaign against illegal drugs across the region.

Both suspects are now detained at their respective police stations and will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)