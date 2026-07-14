ICPO arrests 324 in anti-illegal gambling campaign

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested 324 individuals during 208 anti-illegal gambling operations conducted across the city from January 1 to June 30, 2026, as part of its intensified campaign against illegal gambling under the leadership of Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, city director of Icpo.

Parilla said the sustained operations reflect the police office’s commitment to suppressing illegal gambling and preserving peace and order in communities.

“Illegal gambling breeds criminality and undermines peace and order in our communities. We will continue to intensify our operations and work closely with the public to eliminate all forms of illegal gambling in Iloilo City,” Parilla said.

Based on the Icpo accomplishment report, the anti-illegal gambling campaign resulted in the filing of 208 cases in court for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9287 and Presidential Decree No. 1602. Authorities also confiscated cash bets totaling P92,899 during the operations.

Among the operating units, the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) recorded the highest number of arrests with 40.

Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 5 followed with 39 arrests, while ICPS 9 recorded 33. ICPS 4 accounted for 30 arrests, while ICPS 3 and ICPS 7 each recorded 26.

ICPS 2 arrested 24 individuals, followed by the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC) with 23. ICPS 8 and ICPS 10 each recorded 22 arrests, ICPS 6 accounted for 20, and ICPS 1 registered 19.

The Icpo said the accomplishments demonstrate its strengthened law enforcement efforts and sustained police visibility in communities aimed at preventing illegal gambling activities.

Police also urged residents to continue supporting the campaign by reporting illegal gambling incidents through the 911 Emergency Hotline or the Icpo hotlines at 0908-377-0194 and (033) 335-0299.

The police office said public cooperation remains essential in sustaining anti-illegal gambling operations and helping maintain a safe, peaceful, and orderly Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)