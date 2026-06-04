Icpo arrests 37 in anti-illegal gambling operations in May

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested 37 individuals in 30 anti-illegal gambling operations conducted across various districts of Iloilo City from May 1 to May 31, 2026, as part of its intensified campaign against unlawful gambling activities.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Icpo director, said the operations led to the filing of 30 criminal cases for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9287 and Presidential Decree (PD) 1602.

“Illegal gambling destroys discipline, affects family welfare, and contributes to disorder in the community. We will continue to intensify our operations against all forms of illegal activities to ensure a safer and more peaceful Iloilo City,” Parilla said.

Parilla also reiterated Icpo’s commitment to sustain its enforcement efforts against illegal gambling and other unlawful activities to protect residents and maintain public order.

Records from the Icpo City Operations and Management Unit showed that authorities confiscated a total of P15,171 in cash bets during the month-long operations.

The arrests and filing of cases stemmed from police actions carried out in different districts of the city as part of the office’s continuing drive against illegal gambling.

The Icpo said the campaign is aimed at curbing activities that undermine public order and negatively affect communities.

Police noted that illegal gambling can have adverse effects on individuals and families and may contribute to community disorder if left unchecked.

Authorities encouraged residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting illegal gambling activities. The public may contact emergency hotline 911 or reach the Icpo through its hotlines at 0908-377-0194 and 335-0299. (Leo Solinap)