Icpo arrests 388 wanted persons in first 9 months of 2026

ILOILO City Police Office (Icpo) personnel arrested 388 wanted persons in 428 law enforcement operations conducted across the city from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2026, as part of a continuing campaign to track down individuals with outstanding warrants.

Police Col. Wilbert Parilla, Icpo city director, commended the operating units involved in the campaign and thanked the public for its cooperation and vigilance.

“Kung may warrant, may pananagutan. Patuloy nating hahanapin ang mga wanted persons at ipatutupad ang batas nang walang kinikilingan,” Parilla said.

(If there is a warrant, there is accountability. We will continue to search for wanted persons and enforce the law impartially.)

Based on data from the City Investigation and Detective Management Unit, the 388 individuals arrested during the first nine months of the year included 73 most wanted persons and 315 other wanted persons.

The Iloilo City Mobile Force Company posted the highest number of arrests among Icpo units, apprehending 63 wanted persons during the period. Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 followed closely with 60 arrests, while ICPS 5 recorded 38 apprehensions. Together, these three units accounted for 161 arrests, representing about 41 percent of the total wanted persons captured by the police office during the nine-month period.

Police recorded an increase in the arrest of wanted persons in September compared to the previous month. The Icpo apprehended 56 wanted persons in September, which is 10 more than the 46 arrests logged in August.

The police office said it will continue conducting operations against wanted individuals while strengthening cooperation between law enforcement authorities and communities across Iloilo City. The campaign aligns with ongoing efforts to maintain peace and order while providing responsive, effective and accountable police service to local residents. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)