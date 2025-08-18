Icpo arrests city’s 3rd most wanted person for murder

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested the city’s rank third most wanted person for murder in a police operation in Zone 15, Barangay Calaparan, Arevalo District, Iloilo City around 2 p.m. on August 15, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Lito, 62, male, and a resident of Barangay Calaparan, was served with a warrant of arrest for murder issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 34, Iloilo City, dated January 8, 2024.

The operation was led by Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10, with support from ICPS 6.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the coordinated efforts of the operating units.

“This arrest is a testament to our unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure that those who commit heinous crimes are brought to justice. We will continue to be relentless in our operations to protect our communities and maintain peace and order in Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

PRO 6 urged the public to support law enforcement by providing timely and accurate information on the whereabouts of wanted persons.

The arrested suspect is now under the custody of ICPS 10 for proper disposition. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)