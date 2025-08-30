Icpo arrests two HVIs, seizes P1.05 million shabu in Iloilo City

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) in separate buy-bust operations on August 29, 2025, which led to the confiscation of an estimated 155 grams of shabu worth P1,054,000.

The first operation was conducted by Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 5 around 5:40 p.m. in Barangay Hibao-an Norte, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City. Arrested was alias Boy, 53, married, a resident of Barangay Lebo-o, Dingle, Iloilo. Police tagged him as an HVI.

Confiscated from the suspect were four plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 55 grams, with an estimated worth of P374,000, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items.

A few hours later, at 9:45 p.m., ICPS 9 launched another buy-bust operation in Barangay MH Del Pilar, Jaro District, Iloilo City. Arrested was alias Gory, 41, married, jobless, and a resident of Jaro, Iloilo, who was also tagged as an HVI.

Recovered from him were seven plastic sachets of shabu weighing 100 grams, with an estimated worth of P680,000, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the Iloilo City Police Office and its operating units for the back-to-back accomplishments.

“These successful operations reflect our unwavering commitment to pursue high-value drug targets who continue to endanger our communities," Ligan said.

PRO 6 has reaffirmed its commitment to combating illegal drugs as a measure to safeguard the populace and enforce legal statutes.

The suspects are now detained for violating Section 5 (Sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)