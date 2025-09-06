Icpo charges suspect in mall robbery, vows strong public safety measures

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), led by Police Colonel Kim Legada, filed a robbery case against a suspect in the SM City Mandurriao parking area incident on September 3, 2025.

The complaint was lodged before the Iloilo City Prosecutor’s Office at 7:25 a.m. on September 6, 2025, by the victim, alias Lulu, a doctor and wife of a retired provincial police chief. The case was filed against alias Fil-am, 40, married, and a resident of Barangay Bo. Obrero, Lapuz District, Iloilo City.

Police reports said the suspect was identified through CCTV footage in the crime scene and nearby areas, leading to his arrest at his residence in Lapuz on September 4. The suspect is now under the custody of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 5.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim while she was waiting in the parking lot. He then took her wallet containing cash in pesos, U.S. dollars, Euros, and ATM cards, before striking her with the firearm and fleeing on a motorcycle.

Legada said the swift arrest was made possible through the immediate response of Icpo operatives and the support of the community.

“The filing of this case shows that Icpo will not allow anyone to disturb the peace and security of Iloilo City. We will pursue justice and hold accountable those who threaten our people’s safety. With the community’s support, Icpo is committed to keeping our city safe and peaceful,” Legada said.

The Icpo reiterated its call for public cooperation in maintaining peace and order in the city. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)