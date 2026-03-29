Icpo chief, mayor inspect police presence on streets

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas and Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), inspected police deployment in key convergence areas across the city on March 28, 2026, to ensure safety and security in preparation for the observance of Holy Week.

Parilla said the Icpo will continue to strengthen police visibility and intensify patrol operations, stressing that public safety remains a priority.

“We continuously find ways to better serve and protect our communities. The Icpo will continue to intensify patrol operations to ensure public safety, whether on regular days or during holidays. We also encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities,” Parilla said.

The inspection, conducted in coordination with the Iloilo City Government, focused on areas expected to experience increased foot traffic as travelers are anticipated to visit provinces, tourist destinations, and places of worship during Semana Santa.

The activity aimed to assess the readiness and presence of police personnel deployed on major streets and public areas.

During the inspection, police personnel assigned on the ground received instructions and reminders to remain alert and cautious while performing their duties to safeguard the community.

Authorities emphasized the importance of discipline and vigilance, especially with the expected influx of people during the holiday period.

Parilla also reviewed the implementation of Project B.L.I.N.K.E.R. (A Beacon Light of Integrity during Nightwatch, Keeping Enforcement and Swift Response), a newly introduced initiative designed to enhance police visibility during nighttime patrols.

The project utilizes high-visibility blinkers worn by patrolling officers to ensure they can be easily seen by the public, particularly in low-light conditions.

The initiative aims to improve public safety by increasing the presence of law enforcement officers, deterring potential criminal activities, and reinforcing community trust through a more visible and responsive police force.

The program forms part of the Icpo’s broader strategy to strengthen crime prevention efforts and ensure faster response capabilities.

Even during regular weekdays, the Icpo continues to augment police presence through its Patrolya ng Pulisya program.

The initiative mobilizes personnel from headquarters and various Iloilo City Police Stations (ICPS), including those performing administrative functions, to conduct patrol duties during peak hours.

Under the program, personnel are deployed during early morning and late afternoon periods, identified as high-activity hours. Each deployment involves a two-hour beat patrol aimed at increasing police visibility and enhancing proactive measures against criminal activities in different parts of the city.

The inspection covered personnel from ICPS 9, ICPS 10, and the Mobile Patrol Unit (MPU), all of whom were actively deployed on the ground during the activity.

Authorities said the continued coordination between the Icpo and the Iloilo City Government is part of efforts to maintain peace and order, particularly during significant events and holidays when public movement is expected to increase.

The Icpo reiterated its commitment to sustaining public safety operations through intensified patrols, strategic deployment of personnel, and the implementation of programs that enhance visibility and responsiveness of law enforcement officers across Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap)