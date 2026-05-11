Icpo concludes 2-day firearm licensing caravan in Iloilo City

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), under Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, successfully concluded its two-day License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) Caravan on May 7 and 8, 2026.

The caravan was held at the Nutrition Center of the ICare Building along General Luna Street, Iloilo City, bringing government services closer to barangay officials, City Hall employees, and the general public.

Parilla, Icpo director, said the activity highlighted the police force’s commitment to responsible firearm ownership and public safety through the efficient delivery of frontline government services.

“Through this caravan, we were able to bring government services closer to the people and encourage responsible firearm ownership. We thank all participants and partner agencies for their cooperation and support in making this activity successful. ICPO remains committed to promoting public safety and reducing the proliferation of loose firearms in the community,” Parilla said.

The caravan was conducted in partnership with the Iloilo City Government headed by Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas, the Regional Civil Security Unit in Western Visayas (RCSU-6) led by Police Colonel Romeo Galgo Jr., acting chief of RCSU-6, the Regional Medical and Dental Unit in Western Visayas (RMDU-6), and the Regional Forensic Unit in Western Visayas (RFU-6).

Authorities said the two-day activity accommodated participants on a first-come, first-served basis and provided various services related to firearm licensing, registration, police clearance, neuro-psychiatric examination, and drug testing.

Records from the Icpo showed that 93 individuals availed themselves of LTOPF account registration and renewal, the highest number of services processed during the caravan.

Meanwhile, 77 individuals underwent drug testing services, while 76 availed of neuro-psychiatric examinations as part of the requirements for firearm licensing and registration.

A total of 65 individuals also secured their National Police Clearance during the activity, while six firearm owners renewed their firearm registration.

Police officials said the initiative forms part of the continuing campaign of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) to strengthen responsible gun ownership and reduce the proliferation of loose firearms in communities.

The Icpo also acknowledged the support of partner agencies and the Iloilo City Government for helping facilitate the smooth conduct of the caravan and ensuring the efficient delivery of services to the public.

Authorities added that similar activities may be conducted in the future to further improve public access to government services related to firearm licensing and security regulations.

The RCSU 6, together with other participating units, assisted applicants in processing documentary requirements and examinations needed for firearm-related transactions.

The caravan also aimed to encourage firearm owners to comply with legal requirements and maintain updated licenses and registrations in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

Parilla emphasized that cooperation between law enforcement agencies and local government units remains essential in maintaining peace and order and promoting public safety in Iloilo City.

The Icpo reiterated its commitment to continue programs that support lawful firearm ownership while strengthening efforts against illegal firearms and criminality in the city. (Leo Solinap)