Icpo deploys 450 personnel for Semana Santa security in Iloilo City

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) will deploy 450 personnel across Iloilo City for Holy Week 2026 as part of its security preparations under the Philippine National Police’s Ligtas Sumvac 2026, aimed at ensuring public safety from March 29 to May 31, 2026, amid the expected influx of travelers, tourists, and churchgoers during Semana Santa.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of Icpo, said the deployment includes uniformed personnel, covert units, and other operational teams to secure key areas in the city.

“Your Icpo is ready to ensure your safety and security, which will always be our top priority. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities as we work together to maintain peace, order, and safety in Iloilo City,” Parilla said.

The Icpo, under the supervision of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) led by Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, implemented the security measures as part of a nationwide operation during the summer vacation period. Authorities emphasized the need for heightened preparedness due to increased public movement in tourist destinations, transport hubs, and places of worship.

Parilla said preparedness remains a priority as the police force works to maintain a safe and peaceful environment during major religious observances and seasonal events. The deployment is also supported by additional operational units to strengthen security coverage throughout the city.

In coordination with the Iloilo City Transportation and Traffic Management Unit (ICTTMU), the Highway Patrol Group (HPG), and the Land Transportation Office in Western Visayas (LTO 6), the Icpo will position road safety personnel along major roads and conduct inspections in bus terminals to ensure safe travel for the public.

Police presence will be intensified through increased mobile patrol operations and maximum visibility in key areas, including transport terminals and other public places. Authorities said this aims to deter criminal activities and ensure immediate police response when needed.

Police Assistance Desks will also be established in churches, seaports, bus terminals, and other strategic locations to assist the public, provide information, and address concerns promptly.

The Icpo urged residents and visitors to remain vigilant, secure their belongings, and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or personnel.

The public may also call emergency hotline 911 or contact Icpo hotlines at 0908-377-0194 or 335-0299.

The Ligtas Sumvac 2026 initiative highlights the continuing commitment of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure public safety during the summer season and Holy Week observance, reinforcing efforts to maintain peace and order across communities.

Authorities said the coordinated security operations are part of broader efforts to provide a safe environment where residents and visitors can observe religious traditions and enjoy the holiday season without disruption. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)