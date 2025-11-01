Icpo joins Napolcom 6 in welcoming new regional director

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), led by Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director, joined the National Police Commission Regional Office in Western Visayas (Napolcom 6) in welcoming its new regional director, Lawyer Benjamin De Ausen Florentino, during a turnover ceremony held in the afternoon of October 30, 2025, at the Napolcom Regional Office, Corner Fuentes-Ledesma Street, Iloilo City.

Florentino formally assumed office as the new regional director of Napolcom 6, succeeding Director Jerome Asuga, who will now serve as staff service director at the Napolcom Central Office.

A veteran in public service, Florentino is recognized as a “seasoned and passionate leader” who has served in various regional offices for decades.

In his message, Florentino expressed his commitment to continuing the programs and initiatives of his predecessor while further strengthening Napolcom's collaboration with law enforcement agencies and communities.

“Napolcom will continue to be a strong family working towards a better police service for the good of our community,” Florentino said.

Outgoing director Asuga, in his valedictory message, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve Western Visayas for one year and eight months and urged continued cooperation under the new leadership.

The ceremony was also attended by Napolcom 6 Assistant Regional Director Joseph Celis, who delivered the opening message, and Administrative Division Chief Chiche R. Arostique, who read the assumption orders.

In his message, Legada conveyed his support and appreciation to both the incoming and outgoing directors.

“On behalf of the men and women of Icpo, we warmly welcome you, Sir, and look forward to working with you as a seasoned and passionate leader in the pursuit of public service excellence. Likewise, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our outgoing director for the guidance and support you have shared with us," Legada said.

Your compassion, integrity, and genuine belief in the people have strengthened our community relations and enhanced public trust and confidence in the police force," he added.

Also present during the ceremony were Napolcom 6 unit chiefs and employees, Icpo personnel, members of the media, and other guests. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)