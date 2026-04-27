Icpo launches official newsletter on Parilla’s 100th day

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), under Colonel Wilbert Parilla, launched its official newsletter “Icpo Connect (I-Connect): Where Service Meets the Community” during the flag-raising ceremony at Camp Achilles D. Plagata, General Luna Street, Iloilo City on April 27, 2026.

The 8 a.m. launch aims to enhance transparency and community engagement while marking the city director’s 100th day in office.

Parilla, city director of the Icpo, said the initiative is a response to modern challenges in communication.

“It is timely that we launched I-Connect at a time when false information and fake news remain serious concerns. This newsletter will ensure facts, promote transparency, and demonstrate where Icpo service meets the community,” Parilla said.

The launch coincided with the ceremonial turnover of logistical support donated by the Icpo Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development. The newsletter is part of the Icpo’s technological adaptation to improve public service.

The I-Connect publication serves as a regular platform to inform the public and boost morale among police personnel. It documents operational accomplishments, presents feature stories that humanize police service, and counters misinformation through verified narratives.

Major Shella Mae A. Sangrines, acting chief of the Community Affairs and Development Unit and chief of the Public Information Office (PIO), proposed the project.

Sangrines said the program aims to strengthen public trust by showcasing accomplishments and connecting directly with communities. She added the newsletter will bridge the gap between law enforcement and the public by delivering accurate information about police activities.

Parilla underscored that innovation plays a key role in modern policing, noting that I-Connect addresses the challenges of misinformation while reinforcing accountability.

Lieutenant Colonel Lindley Barrientos, deputy city director for administration, attended the event along with advisory group officials Francis Chu, vice-chairperson for external affairs; Ma. Ann P. Parcon, vice-chairperson for internal affairs; and Dr. Richard Martin Sr., treasurer.

The initiative aligns with the community engagement thrust of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 under Brigadier General Josefino Ligan.

Since assuming office, Parilla has prioritized programs enhancing operational efficiency. The launch of I-Connect serves as a milestone for his first 100 days, which he marked on April 22, 2026.

The Icpo said the newsletter will be released regularly to keep the public informed of police operations and community-based programs. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)