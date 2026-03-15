Icpo launches Project Tatap for environment

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) launched Project Tatap (Tulong, Aksyon, at Pagkakaisa para sa Kalikasan) and led a mangrove planting activity on March 13, 2026, in Barangay Hinactacan, La Paz District, Iloilo City.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-chief of the Icpo, led the environmental sustainability initiative. Parilla said the project is anchored on pro-environment advocacy, stewardship, climate resilience, and the partnership between the police and the community.

“Our plans and actions must be sustainable and geared toward resilience and adaptability. We should not settle for planting mangroves alone but also focus on creating initiatives, crafting plans, and helping one another through collective action. By working together and remaining united as stewards of our environment, we embody the true essence of Tatap. We are not only protectors of the people but also protectors of the environment,” Parilla said.

The activity coincided with the celebration of National Women’s Month.

Police Major Shella Mae Sangrines, public information officer of the Icpo and project proponent, said Project Tatap aims to promote environmental protection while strengthening police-community partnerships.

Sangrines said the program seeks to encourage active participation in environmental programs, enhance climate change awareness, and integrate advocacy into police-community relations.

The Icpo Public Information Officers Police Staff Sergeant Shella Joy Amar and Police Corporal Niel Gumban will handle the implementation and monitoring of the project.

Present during the launch were Danny Villanueva, barangay captain of Barangay Hinactacan; members of the Barangay Council; representatives from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro); Police Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Somosot, chief of the City Community Affairs and Development Unit (CADU); Police Lieutenant Rosana Montero, assistant chief of CADU; and other police personnel.

The Icpo said the initiative reflects the commitment of the police organization to environmental protection and sustainable development in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)