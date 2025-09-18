Icpo lifts ‘no permit, no rally’ policy for September 21 march

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) has lifted the “No Permit, No Rally” policy in line with the scheduled Trillion Peso March on September 21, 2025, and appealed to organizers and supporters to keep the activity peaceful and orderly.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the Icpo, said the directive follows the instruction of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., which supersedes local ordinances.

“We respect the people’s right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, but we appeal to everyone to exercise these rights responsibly. Let us make this activity peaceful and orderly, free from any actions that may cause harm or disrupt the community,” Legada said.

The Trillion Peso March is organized by groups protesting flood control anomalies and corruption issues.

The Icpo said its Civil Disturbance Management Unit (CDMU) will be on standby and ready for deployment should any untoward incidents occur. All station and unit commanders were also directed to stay vigilant, alert, and prepared to provide assistance when necessary.

Legada said the Icpo remains committed to safeguarding both public safety and democratic rights during the scheduled public assembly.

As September 21 approaches, the Icpo said its preparations are ongoing and will involve coordination with civic leaders, local government offices, and community organizations. With the President’s directive in place, the focus will be on ensuring that the march proceeds without incidents of violence or disruption.

Legada underscored that the Icpo’s responsibility is to maintain public order while respecting the voice of the people. He said the police will continue to engage with organizers to finalize routes, staging areas, and emergency protocols.

The Trillion Peso March on September 21 will serve as a test case for the implementation of the president’s order in Iloilo City. The outcome of the event may also set a precedent for future public assemblies and rallies across the country. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)