Icpo monitors fuel prices in Iloilo City

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) held a virtual coordination meeting Saturday afternoon, March 7, 2026, to strengthen monitoring of fuel prices and support government agencies amid sudden increases linked to developments in the Middle East.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), presided over the meeting attended by Police Lieutenant Colonel Lorenez Losaria, deputy city director for operations; chiefs of sections; the commander of the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC); the city legal officer; and unit commanders of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1 to 10, including representatives from the Mobile Patrol Unit and the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Parilla stressed the need for cooperation among government agencies and stakeholders as authorities monitor the situation affecting fuel prices in the city.

“This is a time for cooperation and understanding as we face challenges brought about by global developments. We encourage everyone to remain considerate of the welfare of the public and work together to maintain order and stability in our community,” Parilla said.

The meeting focused on strengthening the monitoring and validation of prevailing fuel prices at gas stations across Iloilo City. Parilla directed police units to conduct regular monitoring and coordinate with stakeholders to ensure that authorities record and report any unusual changes in prices.

As part of the initiative, the Icpo will coordinate with three oil depots in Lapuz District, Iloilo City. Authorities said the coordination aims to verify fuel supply levels and observe prevailing prices.

Officials said the monitoring activity supports regulatory agencies tasked with overseeing fuel supply and pricing. Parilla instructed police units to provide timely information through proper channels if they observe irregularities.

Parilla said the Icpo will maintain close coordination with government agencies to help prevent profiteering, hoarding, and other illegal acts.

Authorities emphasized that monitoring activities will continue to maintain transparency and protect consumers.

The Icpo assured the public that coordination with partner agencies remains ongoing to ensure fair fuel pricing and maintain peace and order.

The initiative forms part of broader monitoring efforts to assist regulatory bodies and protect the public amid global developments.

Police authorities reiterated that the Icpo will observe developments and provide assistance to support government efforts aimed at protecting the interests of consumers.

The police office called on stakeholders, including fuel suppliers and gas station operators, to cooperate with authorities and adhere to lawful pricing practices.

Officials said the monitoring efforts ensure transparency and stability in the fuel market.

The Icpo assured residents that the police remain vigilant and ready to assist agencies in monitoring fuel supply and pricing. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)