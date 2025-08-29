Icpo nabs 7 high-value, 1 street-level target in Iloilo drug ops

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested seven high-value individuals (HVIs) and one street-level individual (SLI) in five separate buy-bust operations, leading to the seizure of about 275 grams of suspected shabu on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

The first operation was carried out at 12:15 a.m. in Zone 4, Barangay Caingin, La Paz District, where Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 operatives arrested alias Toto Aching, 32, a resident of the said barangay and identified as an HVI. Police recovered from him around 75 grams of suspected shabu, marked money, and other non-drug items.

At 3:45 p.m., Iloilo ICPS 4 operatives launched the second operation in Zone 10, Barangay Calumpang, Molo District, which resulted in the arrest of four HVIs identified as Jekjek, 29; Intsik, 40; Renboy, 23; and Neneng, 54. All are residents of the said barangay. Seized from them were about 60 grams of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

The third operation was conducted at 4:42 p.m. in Muelle Loney Street, Barangay Legaspi-Dela Rama, City Proper District, by ICPS 1 operatives. Apprehended were Toto, 36, a resident of Barangay San Isidro, Buenavista, Guimaras, tagged as an HVI; and Nik, 35, of Zone 3, Barangay Sto. Niño Sur, Arevalo District, Iloilo City, tagged as an SLI. Authorities confiscated about 60 grams of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and non-drug items.

At 5:30 p.m., ICPS 3 operatives arrested alias Jo, 36, an HVI, in River Plains Subdivision, Barangay Camalig, Jaro District. Police recovered about 80 grams of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and non-drug items.

The fifth operation was conducted at 9:42 p.m. in Project 5, Barangay So-oc, Arevalo District, where ICPS 6, together with Iloilo Maritime Police Station (Marpsta), apprehended alias Boy, 22, an HVI and resident of the said barangay. Confiscated were about 75 grams of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

All suspects are under the custody of their respective Icpo police stations and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas, commended the Icpo for their operations.

“These accomplishments stand as a testament to the resolve of our men and women in uniform to put an end to the proliferation of illegal drugs in Iloilo City. The arrest of multiple high-value targets in a single day sends a clear and resounding message to those involved in the illegal drug trade that the PNP is steadfast in its mandate," Ligan said.

Ligan said operations will continue relentlessly in close partnership with communities to make Western Visayas a safer and drug-free region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)