Icpo named Best City Police Office anew at 1st PNP Day 2026

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) was recognized as Best City Police Office for the second consecutive year during the 1st Philippine National Police Day 2026 celebration on January 29, 2026, at Camp General Rafael T. Crame in Quezon City.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer in charge of Icpo, accepted the award on behalf of the command and its personnel. The recognition cited the leadership of former Icpo city director Police Colonel Kim Legada and the ongoing efforts of Icpo personnel in law enforcement operations and community engagement.

The award was formally presented by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, representing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., along with Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor “Junvic” C. Remulla Jr. and PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

Parilla acknowledged the role of former city director Legada, the support of the Iloilo City government, and cooperation from the community in achieving the recognition.

Icpo secured the distinction in the Best City Police Office category among city police offices nationwide. The award reflects the office’s ongoing focus on policing, professionalism, and public service in line with the Philippine National Police’s objectives.

Icpo previously received the same distinction on August 12, 2025, during the 124th Police Service Anniversary at Camp Crame.

The office operates under the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas, headed by Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, and continues to coordinate with the Iloilo City government and community stakeholders in maintaining peace and order. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)