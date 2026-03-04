Icpo official receives Medalya ng Kasanayan

POLICE Lieutenant Colonel Lindley Barrientos, deputy city director for administration of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), was awarded the Medalya ng Kasanayan during the kick-off ceremony of National Women’s Month 2026.

The ceremony was held at the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) Multi-Purpose Hall at Camp General Martin Teofilo B. Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City on March 4, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), congratulated Barrientos for the recognition, citing her leadership and dedication to public service.

“Congratulations! Thank you for making us proud and for bringing honor to the Iloilo City Police Office. Your leadership exemplifies competence, integrity, and dedication to service. The Icpo remains steadfast in prioritizing women’s welfare by ensuring equal opportunities, maintaining a safe working environment, and implementing programs that promote professional growth and overall well-being. This recognition inspires us to further strengthen our Gender and Development initiatives,” Parilla said.

Barrientos, the second-in-command of the Icpo, was among the 10 female police officers recognized during the ceremony for their contributions and leadership in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The recognition highlighted Barrientos’ role as a senior female police officer occupying a key leadership position within the Icpo.

She has been actively promoting women empowerment, gender equality, and initiatives aimed at improving morale and welfare among female personnel in the police organization.

The award was presented by Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), represented by Police Brigadier General Alexander Mariano, deputy regional director for administration.

The ceremony was attended by lawyer Ma. Theresa Malones-Sanchez, Gender and Development focal person and public relations officer of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Iloilo Chapter, who served as the guest of honor and speaker.

Officials said the activity forms part of the nationwide observance of National Women’s Month, which recognizes the role and contributions of women in leadership, governance, and public service.

The Icpo said it remains committed to gender-responsive policing and continues to support programs that promote women’s rights, protection, and empowerment within the police organization and the community it serves. (Leo Solinap)