Icpo orders full alert, asset readiness as ‘Basyang’ threatens Iloilo

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) placed all its personnel and logistical assets on full alert to prepare for the possible effects of Tropical Depression Basyang and to ensure immediate emergency response and assistance to affected communities in Iloilo City.

Icpo officer-in-charge Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla said the directive covers the mobilization of all Icpo units, including search and rescue teams, mobile patrol units, and station-based personnel, in coordination with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, to implement preemptive safety measures and closely monitor weather bulletins issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“The safety of our community remains our top priority. All Icpo units are on alert and ready to respond to any emergency brought about by Typhoon Basyang. We urge the public to remain vigilant, follow official advisories, and cooperate with authorities to ensure everyone’s safety,” Parilla said.

The Icpo directive is anchored on the Philippine National Police (PNP) mantra, “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas; Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman,” which emphasizes swift action, public service, and commitment to community safety during disasters and emergencies.

Under the order, search and rescue teams from Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) units and the Icpo headquarters were placed on standby for possible rescue and evacuation operations, traffic management duties, and the dissemination of public advisories, particularly in flood-prone and high-risk areas across the city.

Mobile patrol units were also instructed to monitor critical locations, including major roads, waterways, and densely populated communities, and to respond immediately to distress calls.

Police personnel were likewise directed to maintain close coordination with barangay officials and local disaster response units to ensure timely information sharing and efficient deployment of resources in case of flooding, landslides, or other weather-related incidents.

The Icpo urged residents to stay alert and keep themselves updated through official announcements from authorities. The public was advised to immediately report emergencies through the 911 hotline, the Icpo hotline at 0908-377-0194 or (033) 335-0299, or by proceeding to the nearest police station for assistance.

The police office reiterated its commitment to public safety and assured the community that all necessary measures are in place to protect lives and property as weather conditions continue to be monitored. (Leo Solinap)