Icpo orders probe, charges vs suspects in Mandurriao mauling, stabbing incidents

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), under Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, ordered a thorough investigation and the immediate filing of appropriate charges against suspects involved in separate mauling and stabbing incidents in Mandurriao District on April 25 and 26, 2026.

Parilla said, “Orders have been issued to thoroughly investigate this incident and file cases if the evidence warrants. Such irresponsible behavior has no place in Iloilo City. Those involved must learn a lesson, and the law will deal with them accordingly before these actions lead to more serious consequences.”

He emphasized the commitment to enforce the law against violence and prioritize the safety of residents, particularly the youth.

Police reports showed that at about 4 a.m. on April 26, 2026, three complainants—identified only as alias James, 26, of Barangay Aganan, Pavia, Iloilo; alias Nard, 26, of Barangay Guihaman, Leganes, Iloilo; and alias Toni, 27, of Barangay Sambag, Zarraga, Iloilo—were allegedly mauled by around 10 unidentified men outside a bar along Megaworld Boulevard, Barangay Taft North, Mandurriao District.

The victims had just finished drinking and were about to leave when the suspects approached and attacked them before fleeing onboard a white Toyota Fortuner and a black Nissan Navarra.

The victims sustained minor injuries, while one reported losing his wallet containing identification cards, an ATM card, P200 in cash, and a car key.

Parilla stressed that even if the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding or intoxication, acts that disrupt public order and endanger lives will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable.

In a separate incident, the Icpo also ordered the filing of charges against a 19-year-old suspect in a stabbing incident that occurred at about 10:50 p.m. on April 25, 2026, in front of Tabucan Elementary School in Barangay Tabucan, Mandurriao District.

The victims, identified only as alias John, 13, of Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, and alias Mike, 15, of Barangay Dulonan, Arevalo District, Iloilo City, were walking home when the suspect allegedly approached and stabbed them without provocation. One victim sustained multiple stab wounds to the arm, back, and chest, while the other suffered a stab wound on the arm.

The victims were immediately brought to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the suspect later surrendered to barangay officials following a hot pursuit operation and was arrested after being positively identified by witnesses. The bladed weapon used in the crime was also recovered.

The suspect is now under police custody as authorities prepare the filing of appropriate criminal charges.

Parilla reiterated the Icpo’s commitment to maintaining peace and order in Iloilo City and warned that individuals involved in violent acts will face legal consequences. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)