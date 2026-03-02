Icpo: Paraw Regatta Festival ends peacefully; draws 1,950 crowd

THE 53rd Iloilo-Guimaras Paraw Regatta Festival concluded on March 1, 2026, with no major incidents recorded as approximately 1,800 to 1,950 spectators attended the concert and awarding ceremony, according to the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) and the Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Icpo officer-in-charge, commended the public and partner agencies for ensuring an orderly weeklong celebration from February 22 to March 1.

“The peaceful and successful conduct of the 53rd Paraw Regatta Festival is a testament to the strong partnership between law enforcement, local government units, and the Ilonggo community. We prepared extensively and remained proactive in our security measures to ensure that both residents and visitors could celebrate safely," Parilla said.

The closing ceremony took place at Tatoy’s Manokan in Barangay Sto. Niño Sur, Arevalo District.

In Situational Report No. 6, the EOC noted that the crowd remained orderly amid a festive atmosphere. The festival is recognized as the oldest traditional sailing event in Asia.

The 30-kilometer race features the Visayan double outrigger sailboat known as the paraw, running along the coast of Panay and Guimaras.

Crowd estimates showed 1,000 attendees at the food festival, 600 at the awarding ceremony, 500 at Pinta Tawo, and 350 at sports activities.

A total of 742 personnel and 34 vehicles from the EOC, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), City Health Office (CHO), and other volunteer groups managed the event. The EOC raised a blue alert status and conducted 24/7 monitoring via drones and closed-circuit television cameras.

Medical teams assisted two patients: a 69-year-old woman who experienced drowning and a 15-year-old girl who sustained minor injuries. Both received immediate treatment.

Search and rescue teams from the BFP and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) conducted coastal monitoring. The Iloilo City Action Group (Icag) provided backup water assets to the Philippine Coast Guard at Villa Beach.

The logistics cluster installed portalets and trash bins at Villa Baybay and the Iloilo Freedom Grandstand.

Meanwhile, Icpo personnel provided security coverage and managed traffic flow through alternate routes and road closures.

Organizers underscored their commitment to a secure environment under the theme “Sailing Forward, Guided by Tradition.” (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)