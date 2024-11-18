Icpo, PRO 6 mark holiday season with Christmas lighting ceremonies

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) and the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) simultaneously celebrated the start of the Christmas season with ceremonial lighting events on November 15, 2024.

The event symbolized unity and hope among police personnel and the community.

Police Major Shella Mae Sangines, officer-in-charge of the City Community Affairs and Development Unit (CCADU), delivered the welcome remarks. Police Colonel Kim Legada, Icpo city director, highlighted the significance of the event, emphasizing its message of togetherness and resilience.

"Christmas lighting in PNP offices symbolizes hope, peace, and goodwill, reminding everyone of the true meaning of the season. It is also at this time that PNP personnel further recommit themselves to community service and public safety," Legada said.

“We will continue celebrating Christmas annually by rendering excellent service to the Ilonggos and their respective families. This is our sworn duty and responsibility. May our Lord Jesus Christ be with us all,” he added.

The ceremony, attended by Icpo personnel, included a ceremonial lighting that marked the start of the Christmas season.

Meanwhile, PRO 6 also held its ceremonial Christmas Lighting Program at the same time at its regional headquarters, marking the start of the holiday season with an atmosphere of gratitude and anticipation.

PRO 6 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky led the activity attended by the PRO 6 command, regional staff, national support units, and PRO 6 personnel.

In his speech, Wanky underscored the deeper meaning behind the event.

"Tonight, we are not only adhering to tradition; we are underscoring our profound excitement for the coming of the Christmas season. Scripture has it—the light of the stars guided the three wise men in finding Jesus. So too, these lights symbolize our unwavering quest to find Jesus in our lives," Wanky said.

"We have achieved milestones and breakthroughs in various law enforcement campaigns and public safety services. Together, we will make December and the whole holiday season a meaningful experience for everyone," he added.

The event also served as a reminder of the police's heightened commitment to public safety and security during the holidays, aiming for zero major crime incidents and reduced street crimes. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)