Icpo receives 6 new patrol vehicles from Iloilo City

POLICE Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), received six brand-new Toyota Hilux patrol vehicles from the Iloilo City Government during a turnover ceremony at Iloilo City Hall, De la Rama Street, Plaza Libertad, City Proper District, on September 29, 2025.

The turnover was led by Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Trenas, along with city officials, underscoring the local government’s continuing support to enhance Icpo’s operational capacity.

“These new patrol vehicles are more than just assets, they represent the trust of the people of Iloilo City through the support of our local government,” Legada said.

Icpo aims to utilize resources to guarantee peace, safety, and security for everyone, as stated by Legada.

The six vehicles were assigned to different police units: Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10 received two units, while ICPS 1, 3, 6, and 7 each received one unit.

Legada emphasized that the additional patrol cars will improve Icpo’s ability to serve the community and boost security operations, particularly in preparation for major events next year, including the Asean Summit in Iloilo City.

The ceremony was attended by Iloilo City Government officials and employees, Icpo command group and special staff, station commanders, chiefs of units, and personnel, reflecting the strong partnership between the LGU and Icpo in maintaining safety, peace, and progress in the city. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)