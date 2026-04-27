Icpo receives communication equipment from advisory group

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) received communication and logistical equipment from its advisory group during a flag-raising ceremony at the Icpo Grounds, Camp Achilles D. Plagata, General Luna Street, Iloilo City on April 27, 2026.

The 8 a.m. turnover aims to strengthen operational readiness and improve public service delivery.

Col. Wilbert Parilla, city director of the Icpo, expressed gratitude for the continued support of stakeholders.

“To the men and women behind our ICAG-PTD, thank you for your unwavering support to the Icpo. Rest assured that under my leadership, we will take good care of these items and maximize their use to make our police force more efficient, effective, and resilient in serving the Ilonggos,” Parilla said.

Parilla and Lieutenant Colonel Lindley Barrientos, deputy city director for administration, formally received the donated items.

The turnover was led by officials of the Icpo Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (ICAG-PTD), including Vice-Chairperson for External Affairs Francis Chu, Vice-Chairperson for Internal Affairs Ma. Ann Parcon, and Treasurer Dr. Richard L. Martin Sr.

The donated equipment included a Kevler LM-500 conference microphone system with one main control unit, one chairman’s microphone, and 11 delegate microphones. The group also donated a portable JBL PartyBox speaker with two digital wireless microphones and a Nikon mirrorless camera.

The advisory group funded the logistical assistance as part of its commitment to enhance the communication capabilities and operational efficiency of the Icpo.

Parilla underscored the importance of collaboration between the police and stakeholders, noting that such partnerships contribute to the successful implementation of programs that benefit the community.

The turnover highlights the sustained cooperation between the Icpo and its advisory group in promoting community-oriented policing and strengthening institutional capacity.

The Icpo, under the leadership of Parilla, continues to pursue initiatives aligned with the programs of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 to improve service delivery, operational readiness, and community trust.

The Icpo ICAG-PTD remains an active partner in supporting projects that enhance police capabilities, particularly in communication, coordination, and public engagement.

The newly turned-over equipment is expected to be utilized in official functions, coordination meetings, and field operations to enable the Icpo to respond effectively to the needs of the community. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)