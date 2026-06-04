ICPO recovers 53 firearms, arrests 4 in May anti-loose firearms campaign

THE Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) recovered 53 firearms, arrested four individuals, and recovered one explosive device during its intensified campaign against loose firearms from May 1 to May 31, 2026, as part of ongoing anti-criminality and public safety operations across Iloilo City.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, ICPO city director, commended all operating units for their contributions to the campaign and vowed to sustain aggressive operations against the unlawful possession of firearms.

“We will continue to intensify our campaign against loose firearms and promote responsible gun ownership for a safer Iloilo City. The ICPO will remain relentless against violators. We will sustain intensified operations and, when necessary, implement the service of search warrants against individuals unlawfully possessing firearms,” Parilla said.

The accomplishments were the result of 53 citywide operations conducted throughout May 2026 under the ICPO’s continuing efforts to curb criminal activities and strengthen public safety.

Of the 53 firearms recovered, 35 were deposited for safekeeping, 14 were voluntarily surrendered by their owners, and four were confiscated during police operations.

Authorities also recovered one explosive device during the same period.

The four individuals arrested in separate operations are currently under police custody and are facing charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Among the operating units, Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 posted the highest accomplishment with seven recovered firearms.

ICPS 1 and ICPS 6 followed with six recovered firearms each.

ICPS 3 and ICPS 4 recorded five recoveries each.

ICPS 5, ICPS 7, ICPS 9, and ICPS 10 registered four recoveries each.

ICPS 8 and the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC) each accounted for three recovered firearms, while the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) recorded one accomplishment.

The ICPO said the campaign forms part of broader efforts to prevent firearm-related crimes and encourage lawful gun ownership among residents.

To support responsible gun ownership, the ICPO also conducted a two-day License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) Caravan on May 7 and 8, 2026, at the Conference Hall of the Nutrition Center, ICARE Building, General Luna Street, Iloilo City.

The caravan provided firearm owners and applicants with easier access to licensing services and information on firearms regulations, complementing the police office’s enforcement efforts against loose firearms.

Police officials said the sustained campaign reflects the commitment of the ICPO to maintain peace and order by removing unlicensed firearms from communities while encouraging firearm owners to comply with existing laws and regulations.

The police continues to monitor firearm-related activities and implement law enforcement measures aimed at ensuring public safety throughout the city. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)