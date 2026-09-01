Icpo seizes P102.4M in shabu, arrests 593 in 8-month anti-drug campaign

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested 593 drug suspects and seized more than 15 kilograms of shabu valued at P102.4 million during 487 anti-illegal drug operations across the city from January 1 to August 31, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Icpo director, commended personnel for their sustained operations and credited the community for cooperating with authorities.

“These accomplishments reflect not only our operational efforts but also the cooperation of the community and the lives we help protect. Our campaign remains relentless. There are no limitations -- whether during holidays or ordinary days, our fight continues. Icpo will remain aggressive, intensify our operations, and continue delivering strong results against individuals involved in illegal drug activities,” Parilla said.

According to Icpo records, police confiscated approximately 15,062.23 grams of shabu worth P102,423,148.70 over the eight-month period.

Authorities also recovered 98.52 grams of marijuana valued at P11,821.97.

Of the 593 suspects arrested, 162 were classified as high-value individuals (HVIs) and 413 as street-level individuals (SLIs).

Eleven others were arrested by virtue of arrest warrants, while seven were unlisted individuals.

All units under the Icpo participated in the anti-illegal drug operations during the period.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) recorded the highest volume of confiscated shabu among Icpo units, seizing 7,902.68 grams valued at P53,738,201.56.

The unit also led in arrests, apprehending 102 drug suspects.

Iloilo City Police Station 2 (ICPS 2) ranked second in seized contraband, recovering 2,631.87 grams of shabu valued at P17,896,692.20 and arresting 73 suspects.

Iloilo City Police Station 4 (ICPS 4) ranked third, confiscating 1,573.92 grams of shabu worth P10,702,646.14 and arresting 58 suspects.

The operations were part of Icpo’s sustained campaign against the distribution and sale of illegal drugs in Iloilo City.

Parilla said Icpo will continue to intensify operations targeting individuals involved in the illegal drug trade. (Leo Solinap)